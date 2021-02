SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gabe Hadley had 25 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer from NBA range with 8.3 seconds left, as UC San Diego narrowly beat UC Riverside 83-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Toni Rocak had 16 points for UC San Diego (5-8, 2-8 Big West Conference). Hugh Baxter added 16 points. Jake Killingsworth had 11 points.