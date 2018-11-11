Guy, Jerome lead No. 5 Virginia past GW, 76-57

CHARLOTTESVILLE., Va. (AP) — Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome scored 20 points each and No. 5 Virginia rolled over George Washington 76-57 on Sunday.

Guy scored 17 in the first half, matching the Colonials' total, as Virginia (2-0) opened a 42-17 lead at the break. He and Jerome had outscored the Colonials 27-26 when they both got an extended break midway through the second half with Virginia comfortably ahead.

The Colonials (0-3) attempted to make a run in the second half, making six of their first nine shots, including four 3-pointers. They got within 42-25 by scoring the first eight points after halftime, but Virginia scored the next six and the visitors never threatened again.

D.J. Williams had 17 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 13 for George Washington.

The Colonials made only two of their first 14 shots as Virginia raced to a 21-4 lead over the first 11 minutes.

Virginia's victory was its eighth in the last nine meetings.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: The Colonials blew a 22-0 lead in their opener, losing 77-74 to Stony Brook in overtime, and things have only gotten more difficult since. They followed with a 69-61 loss to Siena and, after the loss to Virginia, next play No. 18 Michigan in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament in Connecticut.

Virginia: Freshman Kihei Clark continues to impress and has provided a spark for the Cavaliers in both games. He led the team with six assists in their opener against Towson and, at 5-foot-9 and very quick, makes the kind of pesky defensive plays that will quickly make him a favorite of the defense-loving Virginia fans.

UP NEXT

George Washington: The Colonials are back on the road next Saturday facing No. 18 Michigan in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament in Connecticut.

Virginia: The Cavaliers will complete a three-game homestand as they host Coppin State next Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25