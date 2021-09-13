Guerrero hits MLB-leading 45th HR, Blue Jays rout Rays 8-1 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 10:30 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night.
Teoscar Hernández had his first career five-hit game and Bo Bichette added a solo home run, his 24th, as the surging Blue Jays improved to 12-1 in September.