Grizzlies fire coach JB Bickerstaff, reassign GM to scout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff as part of a front-office shake-up in which general manager Chris Wallace was demoted to a scout.

The Grizzlies announced the moves Thursday after both Bickerstaff and Wallace spoke to reporters following a second straight season outside the playoffs. After a 12-5 start, Memphis plummeted and finished 33-49, tied with New Orleans and Dallas.

Wallace had said earlier that Bickerstaff would be returning after doing a "terrific job." But owner Robert Pera didn't agree and restructured the front office a few hours later.

Bickerstaff was named interim coach in November 2017 after the Grizzlies fired David Fizdale . He was given the job without the interim title last May. Now Memphis is looking for a fourth head coach since it chose to not renew Lionel Hollins' contract after he led the Grizzlies to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.

