Griner, Mercury rally to beat Storm, force deciding Game 5

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is guarded by Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb (33) and Natasha Howard as she tries to drive to the basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball semifinals playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Phoenix. less Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is guarded by Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb (33) and Natasha Howard as she tries to drive to the basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball ... more Photo: Ralph Freso, AP

Phoenix Mercury forward Diana Taurasi (3) drives to the basket past Seattle Storm's Alysha Clark (32) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Phoenix Mercury forward Diana Taurasi (3) drives to the basket past Seattle Storm's Alysha Clark (32) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Photo: Ralph Freso, AP

Seattle Storm center Natasha Howard (6) blocks the shot of Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball semifinals playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Seattle Storm center Natasha Howard (6) blocks the shot of Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball semifinals playoff game, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Photo: Ralph Freso, AP



Photo: Ralph Freso, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Griner, Mercury rally to beat Storm, force deciding Game 5 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored with 14.1 seconds to play then prevented Breanna Stewart from getting a shot off before the buzzer as the Phoenix Mercury rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-84 on Sunday and force a deciding Game 5 of their WNBA semifinal series.

Griner had 29 points and 12 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 21 of her 27 in the second half. Diana Taurasi had 16 points.

Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Seattle. Diana Taurasi, who had 16 points, is 13-0 in her WNBA playoff career in winner-take-all games.

The other semifinal series, between Atlanta and Washington, also has gone to a Game 5.

The Storm, who dropped both games in Phoenix after winning two at home, lost Sue Bird with a broken nose with 4:23 left in the third quarter when she took an accidental elbow to the face from teammate Breanna Stewart.

Stewart, the WNBA's MVP, led Seattle with 22 points.

Griner's winning basket came after Bonner missed and Phoenix's Camille Little grabbed the rebound. Little got the ball to Griner, who scored. The Storm worked the ball to Stewart at the end but she couldn't get a shot off against the 6-foot-8 Griner's defense.

Phoenix trailed by 17 in the first half, 16 early in the second and still was down 69-57 after Stewart sank a 19-footer with 1:27 left in the third quarter. But the Mercury responded with a 13-2 run. Taurasi sank a 3 with 3.6 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-66 entering the fourth quarter and Bonner's basket sliced the deficit to 71-70 with 8:40 to play.

Griner's basket tied it at 76-76 and Bonner's two free throws put Phoenix up 78-76 with 5:29 to play, the Mercury's first lead since the game's opening moments.

Seattle had rolled to a 31-16 lead after one quarter, the Storm's highest-scoring quarter in their postseason history.

TIP-INS

Storm: Seattle shot 72 percent in the first quarter (13-of-18), including 3-pointers by four different players. ... Seattle won the WNBA title in 2004 and 2010.

Mercury: Taurasi is 50-7 in elimination games including the WNBA, Olympics and NCAA competition.

UP NEXT

The teams meet Tuesday night in the deciding Game 5.