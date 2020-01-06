Griffin's double-double helps Illinois beat Purdue 63-37

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Alan Griffin scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Illinois defeated Purdue 63-37 on Sunday night.

Griffin, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, continues to impress despite limited playing time off the bench for Illinois (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten). It was his first career double-double.

Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn added 12 points each for the Illini.

Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue (9-6, 2-2) with eight points. Eric Hunter Jr. added seven for the Boilermakers, who never led.

Illinois was 26 of 57 (46%) from the field, while Purdue shot 25% (15 of 60).

Purdue’s 37 points were the fewest allowed by Illinois this season. The Boilermakers' shooting percentage was the lowest allowed by Illinois in program history.

The Illini scored the first 11 points and took a 32-19 lead at halftime. Cockburn scored 10 points in the opening frame, none bigger than a thunderous two-handed dunk at 11:09 that brought the crowd to its feet. Frazier also fired up the crowd with a spectacular underhand layup late in the first half after forcing a turnover at midcourt.

The Boilermakers didn’t score until Matt Haarms hit a free-throw at 13:09.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois needed a bounce-back win after a loss at No. 14 Michigan State, and got it Sunday. The Illini hit on all cylinders from the opening tip.

With Purdue facing No. 12 Michigan this week, this one hurt.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Faces an even tougher Big Ten team when it travels to No. 12 Michigan on Thursday.

Illinois: Plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday.

