Griffin's 22 points lift No. 9 Duke past Louisville 74-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive 3—pointers during a late 12-0 run that helped No. 9 Duke escape Louisville 74-65 on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis' long 3-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Wendell Moore Jr.'s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin's critical 3 to make it 65-60.