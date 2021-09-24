Gregorius' HR rallies Phillies, cuts Braves' NL East lead AARON BRACY, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2021
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius, right, and J.T. Realmuto celebrate after Gregorius' three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chasen Shreve during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius, right, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chasen Shreve during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, bottom, steals second base under Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Hector Neris reacts after fielding a ground out by Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes to end the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius, left, and Bryce Harper celebrate after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting an RBI-double off Pittsburgh Pirates' Miguel Yajure during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Wilmer Difo watches after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cam Bedrosian during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds breaks his bat on a ground out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Philadelphia.
12 of12
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Bryce Harper had an RBI double and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled closer to first place in the NL East with an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Philadelphia moved within a game of first-place Atlanta after the Braves lost 6-5 to San Diego in the completion of a suspended game that was halted in the fifth inning on July 21. The Braves were set to play their regularly scheduled game at San Diego later Friday night.