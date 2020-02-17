Gregg, Manchester United player and Munich hero, dies at 87

Recommended Video:

LONDON (AP) — Harry Gregg, a former Manchester United player who was described as a “hero of Munich" after the 1958 air disaster that killed 23 people, including eight of his teammates, has died. He was 87.

The Harry Gregg Foundation announced Monday that the former United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper died peacefully in a hospital, surrounded by family.

Gregg spent nine years with Manchester United, playing 247 times for the club, including a victory in an FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday 13 days after the air crash in February '58.The team was returning from a European Cup game when the airplane crashed after refueling in Munich. Gregg escaped the wreckage, but returned to help other teammates and passengers.

"It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg," Manchester United said in a statement. “Not only did Gregg survive the Munich air disaster but he also returned to the plane to rescue teammates and other passengers in an act of incredible bravery.

“He was back playing within a couple of weeks and had a remarkable career."

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports