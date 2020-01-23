Greene

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene had 32 points as George Mason defeated UMass 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Greene, who averages 14.8 points per game, made 13 of 16 free throws and the Patriots were 24 for 29 from the foul line.

Xavier Johnson had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists for George Mason (13-6, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Oduro added 11 points and AJ Wilson grabbed 12 rebounds. The Patriots had a 45-32 advantage on the boards and outscored UMass 30-18 in the paint.

Carl Pierre had 23 points for the Minutemen (7-12, 1-5), who have lost four in a row. Tre Mitchell added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

George Mason matches up against Davidson on the road on Saturday. UMass plays Duquesne at home on Saturday.

