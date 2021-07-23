Green headlines list of shooting guards in NBA draft AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 11:39 a.m.
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Prolific Prep's Jalen Green (4) shoots a free throw against La Lumiere during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Green bypassed college basketball to play in the G League and is a top shooting guard in the NBA draft.
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, Tennessee guard Jaden Springer (11) puts up a shot over Auburn forward JT Thor (10) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Auburn, Ala. Springer played one season with the Volunteers and is one of the top shooting guards in the NBA draft.
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) shoots as St. Joseph's Ryan Daly, right, defends during an NCAA college basketball game in Knoxville, Tenn. Johnson played one season with the Volunteers and is one of the top shooting guards in the NBA draft.
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, Connecticut guard James Bouknight (2) shoots against DePaul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn.
FILE - in this March 27, 2021, file photo, Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) shoots over Oral Roberts guard Carlos Jurgens (11) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Moody played one season at Arkansas and is one of the top shooting guards in the NBA draft.
Jalen Green bypassed college to get the jump on his professional career. The next step comes in Thursday’s NBA draft.
Green is among the shooting guards in this year’s draft and looks set to be a top-four pick. He leads a position that includes a pair of top prospects in Tennessee’s Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, as well as Connecticut’s James Bouknight.