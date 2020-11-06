Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 7 14 10 3 — 34 San Francisco 3 0 0 14 — 17

First Quarter

GB_D.Adams 36 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:42. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: A.Jones 11 run; Rodgers 15 pass to A.Jones. Green Bay 7, San Francisco 0.

SF_FG Gould 22, :47. Drive: 11 plays, 76 yards, 6:11. Key Plays: Mullens 43 pass to James; McKinnon 6 run on 3rd-and-2. Green Bay 7, San Francisco 3.

Second Quarter

GB_Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:01. Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 4:41. Key Plays: Greene 17 interception return to San Francisco 38; A.Jones 11 run; Rodgers 7 pass to Ervin on 3rd-and-8; Rodgers 4 pass to D.Adams on 4th-and-1; Verrett 8-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-5. Green Bay 14, San Francisco 3.

GB_Valdes-Scantling 52 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:53. Drive: 8 plays, 87 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Verrett 11 interception return to Green Bay 23; Rodgers 7 run on 3rd-and-5; Rodgers 11 pass to Ervin. Green Bay 21, San Francisco 3.

Third Quarter

GB_Valdes-Scantling 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:17. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 6:00. Key Plays: Rodgers 49 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-7; Rodgers 11 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 28, San Francisco 3.

GB_FG Crosby 19, 2:01. Drive: 7 plays, 46 yards, 3:26. Key Play: Rodgers 24 pass to Ervin. Green Bay 31, San Francisco 3.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 53, 6:15. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 8:14. Key Plays: Rodgers 34 pass to D.Adams on 3rd-and-4; Rodgers 6 pass to Ervin on 3rd-and-3. Green Bay 34, San Francisco 3.

SF_James 41 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:00. Drive: 4 plays, 80 yards, 1:15. Key Plays: Hasty kick return to San Francisco 20; Mullens 36 pass to Dwelley. Green Bay 34, San Francisco 10.

SF_McKinnon 1 run (Gould kick), :04. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:35. Key Plays: Mullens 11 pass to James; Samuels 15-yard lowering the head to initiate contact penalty. Green Bay 34, San Francisco 17.

GB SF FIRST DOWNS 21 17 Rushing 6 6 Passing 13 8 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-12 3-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 405 337 Total Plays 63 53 Avg Gain 6.4 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 111 55 Rushes 31 17 Avg per rush 3.6 3.2 NET YARDS PASSING 294 282 Sacked-Yds lost 1-11 1-9 Gross-Yds passing 305 291 Completed-Att. 25-31 22-35 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 9.2 7.8 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-3-1 4-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 3-51.3 4-54.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 22 148 Punt Returns 0-0 1-13 Kickoff Returns 1-5 6-135 Interceptions 1-17 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-45 4-33 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 36:30 23:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Jones 15-58, Ervin 8-24, Taylor 1-9, Williams 2-8, Rodgers 1-7, Lovett 3-6, Boyle 1-(minus 1). San Francisco, McKinnon 12-52, Hasty 4-3, Mullens 1-0.

PASSING_Green Bay, Rodgers 25-31-0-305. San Francisco, Mullens 22-35-1-291.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, D.Adams 10-173, Jones 5-21, Ervin 4-48, Valdes-Scantling 2-53, Tonyan 1-5, Shepherd 1-3, Lewis 1-1, Sternberger 1-1. San Francisco, James 9-184, Dwelley 3-52, McKinnon 3-16, Cracraft 2-13, Hasty 2-10, T.Taylor 1-9, Juszczyk 1-4, Reed 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, None. San Francisco, T.Taylor 1-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Lovett 1-5. San Francisco, Walter 3-64, McKinnon 1-30, Hasty 1-21, Dwelley 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Amos 5-0-0, Jackson 4-0-0, Burks 3-2-0, Summers 3-1-0, Z.Smith 2-0-1, M.Adams 2-0-0, Lowry 2-0-0, Samuels 2-0-0, Barnes 1-2-0, Gary 1-1-0, Hollman 1-1-0, Lancaster 1-1-0, P.Smith 1-1-0, Alexander 1-0-0, Black 1-0-0, Greene 1-0-0, Savage 1-0-0, Garvin 0-1-0, Keke 0-1-0, Sullivan 0-1-0. San Francisco, Warner 9-4-0, Greenlaw 4-3-0, Harris 4-1-0, J.Taylor 4-1-0, Tartt 3-4-0, Moseley 3-2-0, Ward 2-2-0, Hyder 2-1-0, Kinlaw 2-1-0, Al-Shaair 1-3-0, Verrett 1-3-0, Willis 1-0-1, Givens 1-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, Greene 1-17. San Francisco, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Mark Butterworth.