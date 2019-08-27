MIAMI (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched six effective innings, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Monday night.

Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and four hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.

Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

  • Cincinnati Reds' Josh VanMeter (17) is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a groundout by Freddy Galvis during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Miami. Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
