Graeme McDowell wins at Corales Puntacana Resort

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Graeme McDowell won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title since 2016, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chris Stroud and Mackenzie Hughes.

McDowell took the lead from Stroud with a birdie on the par-4 17th and closed with a bogey — lagging a 30-foot par putt to inches — on the par-4 18th. Stroud bogeyed the final two holes in a 69. Hughes also closed with a bogey for a 66.

McDowell finished at 18-under 270, rebounding from an opening 73 with consecutive 64s to take a one-stroke lead over Stroud into the final round. The 2010 U.S. Open champion, McDowell won his fourth PGA Tour title. He didn't get an automatic Masters spot with the victory because the event was played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Texas.

Jonathan Byrd (66) was fourth at 16 under, and Chip McDaniel (63) and Kelly Kraft (68) followed at 15 under.

Second-round leader Sungjae Im, likely needing a victory to get into the top 50 in the world and earn a Masters spot, had a 71 to tie for seventh at 14 under.