Goosen shoots 62 to take 3-shot lead in Senior Players

Retief Goosen lines up a birdie putt on the 6th hole during the first round of the Bridgestone Senior Players golf tournament, Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP) Retief Goosen lines up a birdie putt on the 6th hole during the first round of the Bridgestone Senior Players golf tournament, Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal via AP) Photo: PHIL MASTURZO, AP Photo: PHIL MASTURZO, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Goosen shoots 62 to take 3-shot lead in Senior Players 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Retief Goosen shot an 8-under 62 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments.

After completing a 69 in the morning in the rain-delayed first round, Goosen eagled the par-5 second hole in the second round and added six birdies in the bogey-free round at Firestone Country Club.

The 50-year-old South African is winless in 11 starts in his first season on the senior tour, losing a playoff to Jerry Kelly last month in the American Family Insurance Championship. Goosen won seven times on the PGA Tour, taking major titles at the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2004.

Steve Stricker, the first-round leader after a 64 that he completed with a birdie on his lone hole in the morning, had a 70 to drop into a tie for second with Brandt Jobe. Stricker is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the U.S. Senior Open at Norte Dame, and also won the major Regions Tradition in May. Jobe had a 65.

Jay Haas (68), Kent Jones (67) and Tommy Tolles (67) were tied for fourth at 3 under.

Defending champion Vijay Singh was even par after his second 70. Bernhard Langer was tied for 50th at 8 over after rounds of 76 and 72. He won the event three straight times from 2014 through 2016.

Firestone is a longtime PGA Tour venue, hosting the World Golf Championships event and previously the World Series of Golf.