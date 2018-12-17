Gonzalez hired as Dallas coach, at 38 2nd-youngest in MLS

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas has hired Luchi Gonzalez, at 38 the second-youngest head coach in Major League Soccer.

Gonzalez replaces Oscar Pareja, who left after five seasons and became coach of Tijuana.

The only younger MLS coach is 37-year-old Anthony Hudson of Colorado in 2002.

Gonzalez starred at Southern Methodist before joining Dallas' academy in April 2012 as the under-18 coach. He became academy director in 2015 and has coached the under-16 team for the past four years. Dallas has signed 15 homegrown players coached by Gonzalez.

Gonzalez made eight appearances for San Jose as a rookie in 2002, then left for Bodens of Sweden's second division, where he had eight goals and four assists in his first season. In 2004, he signed with Peru's Sporting Cristal.

He returned to MLS in 2005 with Colorado, moved to Miami in the third tier United Soccer League in 2007 and ended his career with the USL's Minnesota Thunder in 2009.

