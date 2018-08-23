Goldschmidt homers, Diamondbacks beat Angels 5-1

Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt follows through on a two-run home run in front of Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera during during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. less Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt follows through on a two-run home run in front of Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera during during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Clay Buchholz throws a pitch to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks starter Clay Buchholz throws a pitch to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP

Los Angeles Angels starter Odrisamer Despaigne throws a pitch to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. Los Angeles Angels starter Odrisamer Despaigne throws a pitch to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward makes an off-balance throw to first base in a vain attempt to get Arizona Diamondbacks Daniel Descalso on an infield hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Phoenix. less Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward makes an off-balance throw to first base in a vain attempt to get Arizona Diamondbacks Daniel Descalso on an infield hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Ross D. Franklin, AP





Goldschmidt homers, Diamondbacks beat Angels 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer to set the all-time mark at Chase Field, Clay Buchholz pitched seven scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks have a knack for jumping on teams early, leading the majors in first-inning runs with 109.

Goldschmidt added to that total with his two-run shot off Odrisamer Despaigne (2-2), passing Luis Gonzalez with his 96th homer at Chase Field. Goldschmidt had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 14 games and has reached safely in 27 straight.

Buchholz (7-2) yielded four hits and struck out seven with no walks for his eighth straight game of at least five innings and three runs or fewer allowed.

David Peralta also hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who have won five of six to maintain a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL West over Colorado.

The Angels have lost five of six.

Buchholz has been sharp the past two months, entering Wednesday's game 5-1 with 2.00 ERA over seven starts, including his 10th career complete game against San Diego last Thursday. He kept the Angels off balance most of the night, allowing three singles and a double.

Despaigne gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings against Texas on Friday in his second start since being acquired from Miami on Aug. 14 for cash. The right-hander served up Goldschmidt's first-inning homer and a run-scoring single to Nick Ahmed in the fourth.

Despaigne allowed three runs and five hits in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 2B David Fletcher was replaced by Kaleb Cowart in the fourth after fouling a pitch off his foot in the top half.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts against Houston going into Friday's game.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley is 4-0 with a 3.26 ERA over his last eight starts heading into Friday's home game against Seattle.

___

