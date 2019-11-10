Golden Knights-Capitals Sums

Vegas 1 1 0—2 Washington 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 6 (Vrana, Orlov), 0:58. 2, Washington, Wilson 8 (Vrana), 5:53. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 5, 8:57. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (hooking), 3:38; Eakin, VGK, (hooking), 14:25; Gudas, WSH, (interference), 19:57.

Second Period_4, Washington, Siegenthaler 1 (Boyd), 15:32. 5, Vegas, Smith 10 (Marchessault, Eakin), 17:27 (pp). Penalties_Nosek, VGK, (tripping), 12:27; Hathaway, WSH, (elbowing), 16:00; Oshie, WSH, (roughing), 20:00.

Third Period_6, Washington, Backstrom 3 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 11:30 (pp). 7, Washington, Backstrom 4 (Oshie, Carlson), 19:14. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (too many men on the ice), 5:45; Merrill, VGK, (slashing), 10:19; Wilson, WSH, (roughing), 12:00; Eakin, VGK, (roughing), 12:00; Merrill, VGK, (hooking), 13:17; Engelland, VGK, (slashing), 14:20.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-13-12_32. Washington 11-8-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 4; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 9-4-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 8-1-3 (32-30).

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, David Brisebois.