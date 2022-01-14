THROUGH JANUARY 13 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1266 42 1.99 Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 2.00 Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 53 2.02 Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 2 2.03 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 29 1727 59 2.05 Frederik Andersen Carolina 24 1389 48 2.07 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 30 1816 66 2.18 Jake Oettinger Dallas 12 655 24 2.20 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 56 2.23 Juuse Saros Nashville 31 1827 70 2.30 Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 23 1360 54 2.38 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 21 1232 50 2.44 Linus Ullmark Boston 17 1016 42 2.48 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1436 61 2.55 Braden Holtby Dallas 17 961 41 2.56 Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 2.59 Vitek Vanecek Washington 17 940 41 2.62 John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 72 2.64 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 30 1816 21 6 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 31 1827 20 10 1 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 29 1727 18 7 4 Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 18 5 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 24 1389 18 6 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1436 17 3 3 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 24 1342 16 5 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1266 16 4 2 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 29 1719 15 13 1 Robin Lehner Vegas 27 1567 15 10 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 24 1419 15 8 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 28 1647 14 10 4 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 22 1203 13 8 1 Ilya Samsonov Washington 20 1132 13 3 3 John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 12 9 6 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 12 8 5 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 25 1458 12 11 2 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 20 1148 12 7 1 Linus Ullmark Boston 17 1016 12 5 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 23 1360 11 8 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1260 11 7 3 James Reimer San Jose 20 1095 11 7 1 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1266 42 650 .939 16 4 2 Keith Kinkaid N.Y. Rangers 1 60 2 29 .935 1 0 0 Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 53 764 .935 18 5 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 29 1727 59 771 .929 18 7 4 Juuse Saros Nashville 31 1827 70 887 .927 20 10 1 Frederik Andersen Carolina 24 1389 48 604 .926 18 6 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 1 59 2 25 .926 1 0 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 21 1232 50 619 .925 9 7 5 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 56 684 .924 12 8 5 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 30 1816 66 800 .924 21 6 3 Jake Oettinger Dallas 12 655 24 287 .923 9 2 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 23 1360 54 632 .921 11 8 4 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0 Braden Holtby Dallas 17 961 41 469 .920 6 8 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 25 1436 61 691 .919 17 3 3 Linus Ullmark Boston 17 1016 42 475 .919 12 5 0 John Gibson Anaheim 27 1634 72 794 .917 12 9 6 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 28 1647 75 819 .916 14 10 4 James Reimer San Jose 20 1095 49 534 .916 11 7 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 26 1460 69 751 .916 10 10 4 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 25 1508 5 12 8 5 Jack Campbell Toronto 27 1572 4 18 5 3 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 29 1727 3 18 7 4 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 22 1266 3 16 4 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 21 1232 3 9 7 5 Ilya Samsonov Washington 20 1132 3 13 3 3 Juuse Saros Nashville 31 1827 2 20 10 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 30 1816 2 21 6 3 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 28 1647 2 14 10 4 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 25 1458 2 12 11 2 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 23 1360 2 11 8 4 Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 22 1221 2 9 8 3 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 22 1203 2 13 8 1 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 12 680 2 6 4 1 Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 549 2 5 3 1