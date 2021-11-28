THROUGH NOVEMBER 27 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Jack Campbell Toronto 17 963 27 1.68 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 16 963 29 1.81 Frederik Andersen Carolina 14 823 26 1.90 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 1036 33 1.91 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 739 25 2.03 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 976 34 2.09 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 34 2.22 James Reimer San Jose 12 668 25 2.25 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 11 666 25 2.25 Ilya Samsonov Washington 10 547 21 2.30 Antti Raanta Carolina 5 254 10 2.36 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 29 2.41 Jeremy Swayman Boston 10 595 24 2.42 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 742 30 2.43 Braden Holtby Dallas 10 540 22 2.44 Juuse Saros Nashville 17 985 41 2.50 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50 John Gibson Anaheim 16 974 41 2.53 Vitek Vanecek Washington 12 660 28 2.55 Jonathan Bernier New Jersey 9 470 20 2.55 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Jack Campbell Toronto 17 963 11 4 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 16 959 11 5 0 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 11 3 2 Frederik Andersen Carolina 14 823 11 3 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 13 727 11 2 0 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 1036 10 4 3 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 976 10 3 3 Robin Lehner Vegas 17 994 9 8 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 17 985 9 7 1 John Gibson Anaheim 16 974 9 5 2 Darcy Kuemper Colorado 15 844 9 5 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 739 9 1 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 9 3 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 16 963 8 4 4 Ilya Samsonov Washington 10 547 8 0 1 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 16 933 7 5 4 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 901 7 5 3 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 17 995 6 10 1 Philipp Grubauer Seattle 17 949 6 9 1 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 14 777 6 3 3 James Reimer San Jose 12 668 6 4 1 Jeremy Swayman Boston 10 595 6 4 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Jack Campbell Toronto 17 963 27 449 .943 11 4 1 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 16 963 29 434 .937 8 4 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 1036 33 484 .936 10 4 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 14 823 26 379 .936 11 3 0 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 13 739 25 363 .936 9 1 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 34 470 .933 11 3 2 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 29 379 .929 9 3 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 11 666 25 322 .928 4 5 2 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 742 30 385 .928 5 6 2 James Reimer San Jose 12 668 25 319 .927 6 4 1 Martin Jones Philadelphia 6 360 16 203 .927 3 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 976 34 428 .926 10 3 3 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 380 18 212 .922 3 1 2 Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 786 35 405 .920 5 5 3 John Gibson Anaheim 16 974 41 473 .920 9 5 2 Braden Holtby Dallas 10 540 22 253 .920 3 4 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 3 156 8 92 .920 2 0 0 Scott Wedgewood Arizona 11 610 27 302 .918 3 5 2 Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 14 777 35 390 .918 6 3 3 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Jacob Markstrom Calgary 16 963 5 8 4 4 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 17 1036 3 10 4 3 Jack Campbell Toronto 17 963 3 11 4 1 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 13 742 3 5 6 2 Ilya Samsonov Washington 10 547 3 8 0 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 16 976 2 10 3 3 Jake Allen Montreal 16 895 2 5 9 1 Daniel Vladar Calgary 5 305 2 4 0 1 John Gibson Anaheim 16 974 1 9 5 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 16 918 1 11 3 2 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 901 1 7 5 3 Frederik Andersen Carolina 14 823 1 11 3 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 13 786 1 5 5 3 Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 13 726 1 5 8 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 12 722 1 9 3 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 11 666 1 4 5 2 Adin Hill San Jose 10 531 1 4 5 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 380 1 3 1 2 Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 5 301 1 2 2 1 Ville Husso St. Louis 4 238 1 3 1 0 Joseph Woll Toronto 3 179 1 3 0 0