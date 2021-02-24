THROUGH FEBRUARY 23 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 1.55 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 1.66 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 23 1.78 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 837 28 2.01 Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 11 2.06 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 29 2.07 Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 2.14 Chris Driedger Florida 9 545 20 2.20 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 2.23 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 6 293 11 2.25 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 426 16 2.25 Jake Oettinger Dallas 6 337 13 2.31 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 35 2.33 Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 22 2.37 David Rittich Calgary 6 279 11 2.37 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 10 572 23 2.41 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 2.44 ___ Goaltenders Win Record More for youSportsUConn men top Georgetown behind R.J. Cole, James BouknightBy David BorgesSportsU.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau returning to play...By Joe Morelli Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Frederik Andersen Toronto 16 957 11 3 2 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 837 10 3 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 9 4 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 15 886 8 5 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 8 3 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 8 6 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 8 4 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 14 841 8 5 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 8 3 0 James Reimer Carolina 10 603 8 2 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 15 884 7 4 3 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 15 864 7 8 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 10 610 7 2 1 Chris Driedger Florida 9 545 7 1 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 6 7 2 Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 12 679 6 5 1 Martin Jones San Jose 12 654 6 5 1 Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 10 572 6 4 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 17 277 .942 8 3 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 7 426 16 230 .935 4 2 1 Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 11 155 .934 5 0 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 23 316 .932 9 4 0 Jake Allen Montreal 7 421 15 204 .932 4 2 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 14 837 28 378 .931 10 3 1 Chris Driedger Florida 9 545 20 261 .929 7 1 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 6 293 11 141 .928 3 1 0 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 10 128 .928 4 1 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 29 366 .927 8 4 2 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 9 517 21 261 .926 3 4 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 618 23 272 .922 4 5 1 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 37 433 .921 8 3 3 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 21 231 .917 3 3 1 Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 22 240 .916 5 5 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 14 841 37 401 .916 8 5 1 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 35 379 .915 6 7 2 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 11 669 28 301 .915 5 4 2 Anton Khudobin Dallas 8 451 20 215 .915 3 4 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 16 899 3 5 8 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 14 842 3 8 4 2 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 11 656 3 8 3 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 15 856 2 8 6 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 13 776 2 9 4 0 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 9 511 2 5 2 2 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 15 901 1 6 7 2 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 14 856 1 8 3 3 Pekka Rinne Nashville 11 558 1 5 5 0 Anton Khudobin Dallas 8 451 1 3 4 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 9 448 1 3 3 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 362 1 4 1 1 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 6 345 1 2 2 2 Mike Smith Edmonton 6 321 1 5 0 0 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 6 293 1 3 1 0 David Rittich Calgary 6 279 1 1 3 0 Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 4 245 1 2 1 1 Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 4 241 1 3 1 0 Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 4 241 1 1 2 1