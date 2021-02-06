THROUGH FEBRUARY 5 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 .99 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 1.26 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 1.67 Chris Driedger Florida 4 244 7 1.72 Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 1.72 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 1.89 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 2.00 Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 2.03 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 274 10 2.19 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 2.20 Calvin Pickard Detroit 1 54 2 2.22 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 2.32 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 7 383 15 2.35 Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 17 2.36 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 19 2.38 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 2.41 Jake Oettinger Dallas 3 148 6 2.43 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 20 2.48 John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 25 2.49 ___ Goaltenders Win Record More for youSportsBueckers posts second straight 30-point game as No. 3...By Doug BonjourSportsSeton Hall at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 7 1 1 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 7 2 0 Frederik Andersen Toronto 9 538 6 2 1 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 525 6 2 1 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 11 652 5 6 0 Vitek Vanecek Washington 9 549 5 2 2 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 483 5 2 1 Tuukka Rask Boston 7 432 5 1 1 John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 4 4 3 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 4 1 3 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 4 3 1 Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 456 4 2 2 Carey Price Montreal 7 427 4 1 2 Martin Jones San Jose 6 325 4 2 0 James Reimer Carolina 5 304 4 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 4 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 3 63 .955 2 1 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 5 85 .944 4 0 0 Chris Driedger Florida 4 244 7 113 .942 3 0 1 Cal Petersen Los Angeles 5 274 10 144 .935 1 3 0 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 15 214 .934 7 2 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 9 541 17 231 .931 7 1 1 Jake Allen Montreal 4 237 8 106 .930 3 1 0 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 10 130 .929 3 1 0 Kevin Lankinen Chicago 8 491 19 246 .928 4 1 3 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 12 146 .924 3 2 1 Jaroslav Halak Boston 4 244 7 84 .923 3 0 1 Antti Raanta Arizona 2 119 6 71 .922 2 0 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 19 218 .920 4 3 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 6 324 13 149 .920 3 2 0 John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 25 280 .918 4 4 3 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 525 23 249 .915 6 2 1 Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 375 16 171 .914 3 1 2 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 7 398 19 203 .914 3 2 2 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 7 383 15 157 .913 3 2 1 Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 6 325 15 157 .913 2 2 1 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT John Gibson Anaheim 11 603 2 4 4 3 Philipp Grubauer Colorado 9 538 2 7 2 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 8 480 2 4 3 1 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 6 360 2 3 2 1 Petr Mrazek Carolina 4 181 2 2 1 0 Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 334 1 3 2 1 Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 5 300 1 1 3 1 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 5 273 1 3 1 0 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 4 239 1 4 0 0 Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 4 219 1 1 2 1