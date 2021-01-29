Skip to main content
THROUGH JANUARY 28

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 .99
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 1.01
Petr Mrazek Carolina 3 179 3 1.01
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 1.30
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 9 1.82
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 13 1.87
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 13 1.88
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 1.90
Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 1.92
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 302 10 1.99
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 1.99
Jake Allen Montreal 2 119 4 2.02
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 2.03
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 253 9 2.13
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 4 247 9 2.19
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 2.34
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 2.39
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 5 275 11 2.40
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 17 2.44
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 4 244 10 2.46

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 5 2 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 417 5 2 0
Vitek Vanecek Washington 6 371 4 0 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 6 349 4 1 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 5 299 4 1 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 9 531 3 6 0
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 3 2 2
Carter Hart Philadelphia 6 332 3 2 1
Carey Price Montreal 5 308 3 0 2
Braden Holtby Vancouver 5 303 3 2 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 302 3 1 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 3 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 3 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 5 275 3 2 0
Martin Jones San Jose 5 260 3 2 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 4 253 3 1 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 3 69 .958 3 0 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 3 179 3 63 .955 2 1 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 3 58 .951 3 0 0
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 3 189 6 109 .948 2 0 1
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 13 212 .942 3 2 2
James Reimer Carolina 1 59 2 31 .939 1 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 3 184 4 61 .938 2 0 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 5 76 .938 2 0 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 9 132 .936 3 2 0
Chris Driedger Florida 2 125 4 57 .934 1 0 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 5 302 10 137 .932 3 1 1
Kevin Lankinen Chicago 4 247 9 121 .931 2 0 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 13 168 .928 5 2 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 4 244 10 129 .928 1 1 2
Cam Talbot Minnesota 4 205 8 98 .925 2 1 0
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 3 176 7 79 .919 1 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 283 12 134 .918 3 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 5 275 11 121 .917 3 2 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 5 310 13 140 .915 2 1 2
Vitek Vanecek Washington 6 371 17 183 .915 4 0 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 7 418 2 5 2 0
John Gibson Anaheim 7 416 2 3 2 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 5 296 2 3 2 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 3 179 2 2 1 0
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 5 297 1 2 2 1
Scott Wedgewood New Jersey 4 235 1 1 3 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 3 181 1 3 0 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 3 179 1 3 0 0
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 3 157 1 1 2 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 3 151 1 2 0 0