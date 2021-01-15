THROUGH JANUARY 14 Goaltenders Goals Against Record Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG Petr Mrazek Carolina 1 60 0 .00 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 60 0 .00 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 1 60 1 1.00 Juuse Saros Nashville 1 60 1 1.00 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 59 1 1.02 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 1 65 2 1.85 Tuukka Rask Boston 1 65 2 1.85 Robin Lehner Vegas 1 60 2 2.00 Thomas Greiss Detroit 1 58 2 2.07 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 1 58 2 2.07 Martin Jones San Jose 1 63 3 2.86 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 1 63 3 2.86 Cam Talbot Minnesota 1 63 3 2.86 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 61 3 2.95 Carter Hart Philadelphia 1 60 3 3.00 Braden Holtby Vancouver 1 59 3 3.05 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 2 118 7 3.56 Frederik Andersen Toronto 1 63 4 3.81 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 1 63 4 3.81 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 1 61 4 3.93 ___ Goaltenders Win Record Name Team GPI MINS W L OT Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 2 118 1 1 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 1 65 1 0 0 Frederik Andersen Toronto 1 63 1 0 0 Martin Jones San Jose 1 63 1 0 0 Cam Talbot Minnesota 1 63 1 0 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 61 1 0 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 1 60 1 0 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 1 60 1 0 0 Robin Lehner Vegas 1 60 1 0 0 Petr Mrazek Carolina 1 60 1 0 0 Ilya Samsonov Washington 1 60 1 0 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 1 60 1 0 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 60 1 0 0 Braden Holtby Vancouver 1 59 1 0 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 59 1 0 0 ___ Goaltenders Saves Record Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 1 60 0 14 1.000 1 0 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 60 0 24 1.000 1 0 0 Juuse Saros Nashville 1 60 1 29 .967 1 0 0 Jordan Binnington St. Louis 1 60 1 26 .963 1 0 0 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 1 59 1 22 .957 1 0 0 Thomas Greiss Detroit 1 58 2 40 .952 0 1 0 Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 1 65 2 35 .946 0 0 1 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 1 58 2 32 .941 0 1 0 Martin Jones San Jose 1 63 3 34 .919 1 0 0 Darcy Kuemper Arizona 1 63 3 32 .914 0 0 1 Cam Talbot Minnesota 1 63 3 31 .912 1 0 0 Carter Hart Philadelphia 1 60 3 31 .912 1 0 0 Tuukka Rask Boston 1 65 2 20 .909 1 0 0 Robin Lehner Vegas 1 60 2 20 .909 1 0 0 Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 2 118 7 68 .907 1 1 0 Braden Holtby Vancouver 1 59 3 28 .903 1 0 0 Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 59 5 41 .891 0 1 0 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 1 61 3 23 .885 1 0 0 Jacob Markstrom Calgary 1 61 4 30 .882 0 0 1 Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 1 59 4 29 .879 0 1 0 ___ Goaltenders Shutout Record Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT Petr Mrazek Carolina 1 60 1 1 0 0 Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 1 60 1 1 0 0