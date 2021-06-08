Glasnow has 11 Ks in 7 innings, Rays beat Nationals 3-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow struck out 11 over seven strong innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Tuesday night for their 20th win in 24 games.

Glasnow (5-2) gave up one run, six hits and walked one while throwing a season-high 114 pitches.

Washington starter Jon Lester was in trouble throughout his 3 2/3 innings but allowed just one run and four hits. The lefty had four walks and struck out two during a 91-pitch outing.

Ryan Thompson took over for J.P. Feyereisen when the Nationals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and struck out Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell. Diego Castillo worked the ninth to get his 10th save.

Mike Brosseau had an RBI double off Wander Suero, and Mike Zunino hit a run-scoring single against Sam Clay as the Rays went up 3-1 in the fifth. The inning ended when left fielder Kyle Schwarber reached over the low wall in foul ground to catch Manuel Margot’s fly ball.

Margot hit a leadoff homer in the first against Lester, who worked out of two-on, two-out jams in the second and third.

Suero (0-1) replaced Lester with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, and got a fly ball from Yandy Díaz.

Washington tied it at 1 on Trea Turner’s third-inning RBI single. Glasnow then got an inning-ending double play from Juan Soto with two runners on.

Bell was thrown trying to score from second by Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena on a one-out single by Josh Harrison in the seventh.

SUPERSTITION

The Tampa Bay bullpen was not taking any chances Thursday at Yankee Stadium as Ryan Yarbrough was en route to stopping the Rays' MLB-record stretch of 731 straight games without a complete game. RHP Andrew Kittredge warned up several times, but when it became clear he wouldn’t pitch, his teammates had him stay on a bullpen mound for good luck. “There was one moment where he was standing on the other rubber and we gave up a hit or something, it was like, `Get over to that other rubber,'” Thompson said.

NEW MEDIA

Tuesday was the first time media was allowed on the field before a Rays game since March 2020 spring training. A jovial Rays 1B Ji-Man Choi joined reporters during a scrum with Thompson. “I think it’s nice to have in-person conversations, without a doubt,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

TRIPLE TRY

Arozarena threw a ball into the stands twice just before the start of the third inning and both times fans failed to make the grab and it wound up back on the field. Finally, a fan caught the third attempt.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Austin Voth (fractured nose) went on the 10-day injured list. His left eye is swollen shut.

Rays: Choi (groin strain) could be ready to return early next week.

UP NEXT

Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (3-5) and Tampa Bay LHP Shane McClanahan (2-1) are Wednesday night’s starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports