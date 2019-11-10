Gipson leads Stephen F. Austin over Incarnate Word 31-24

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Xavier Gipson caught four passes for 132 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown to help Stephen F. Austin beat Incarnate Word 31-24 on Saturday night.

Cam Arnold connected with Gipson in stride on a go route for a 70-yard TD pass that made it 28-21 for the Lumberjacks (2-8, 2-5 Southland) with 13:26 left in the fourth quarter.

Storm Ruiz kicked a 38-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-21. Carson Mohr answered with a 32-yard field goal for the Cardinals (5-5, 4-4) with 5:19 left in the game.

Stephen F. Austin took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Thomas Hutchings scored on a 2-yard run and Arnold took a 20-yard keeper into the end zone.

Incarnate Word scored all three of its touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 21-14 at half. Hutchings scored on a 21-yard run to tie it at 21 early in the third quarter.

Jon Copeland completed 35 of 62 passes for 349 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Cardinals.

