Giolito dominant again, White Sox top Indians 2-0

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Giolito dominant again, White Sox top Indians 2-0 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito tossed five-hit ball into the eighth inning to earn his sixth straight win and Tim Anderson homered, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Giolito (8-1) struck out nine and walked none while extending his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings. The 24-year-old right-hander went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six May starts.

Aaron Bummer got two outs in the eighth and Alex Colomé finished for his 12th save in 12 chances.

Anderson led off the fourth with a drive to left-center for his ninth homer. He also doubled in Yolmer Sánchez with two out in the eighth, helping Chicago close out a 6-1 homestand.

Francisco Lindor had three of Cleveland's six hits. He led off the ninth with a double to left, but Colomé retired the next three batters.