Gibson, Pile lead Omaha past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-71

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JT Gibson hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Matt Pile added a double-double and Omaha slipped past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-71 on Saturday.

Gibson sank 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 5 of 11 from beyond the arc, for the Mavericks (12-10, 5-2 Summit League). Pile finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. KJ Robinson pitched in with 11 points and six assists, reserve Marlon Ruffin scored 11 and Zach Thornhill contributed 10 points and four assists.

Omaha led 39-32 at halftime, but the Mastodons stormed back to grab a 71-66 lead with 4:18 remaining in the game on DeMierre Black's 3-pointer. Pile scored on a putback, Gibson sank a 3, Robinson hit a jumper and Ruffin scored on a layup as Omaha closed the game on a 9-0 run to pull out the victory.

Jarred Godfrey scored 24 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne (9-13, 2-5). He added five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Deonte Billups finished with 13 points and five boards.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25