Giants spoil Bumgarner's return to SF, beat Diamondbacks 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf launched back-to-back home runs in the second inning and the Giants spoiled Madison Bumgarner’s return to San Francisco with a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Bumgarner (0-4) came off the injured list to make his first start in nearly a month after recovering from a mid-back strain. The left-hander allowed two earned runs on three hits in four innings, striking out two and walking a pair in his first-ever appearance against his former team.

Bumgarner spent his first 11 seasons with the Giants, winning three championships and the 2014 World Series MVP. His 119 wins are third-most in San Francisco history and his 1,794 strikeouts rank second. He signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

Giants starter Trevor Cahill, who pitched for Arizona from 2012-14, only lasted 2 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits and two walks. The right-hander exited his last start with left hip discomfort, but his MRI the following morning came back clean.

Longoria and Ruf connected for the Giants’ first set of consecutive homers this year. Joey Bart and Mauricio Dubón added consecutive RBI triples in the sixth to give San Francisco a 4-1 lead.

Daulton Varsho hit his first career home run, sending a drive into McCovey Cove in the seventh to bring the Diamondbacks within 4-2. Arizona climbed within one in the eighth when Eduardo Escobar singled home Ketel Marte, but Sam Selman struck out Josh Rojas to strand two runners in the eighth.

Caleb Baragar (4-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and was credited with the win. Tony Watson, the eighth Giants pitcher, recorded a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save since 2017.

San Francisco improved to 6-2 against the Diamondbacks this season, outscoring them 39-23.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Caleb Smith (COVID-19) was scheduled to throw in an alternate training camp game Saturday but experienced some mid-body soreness. “We decided to kind of back him out and evaluate him day-to-day,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “It’s not a huge setback for us right now. I think in the next couple of days we’ll make the decision at the alt site when he jumps back in there and has that outing. Just being cautious right now with somebody we feel like is very important to us.”

Giants: OF Austin Slater (strained left groin and flexor strain in right elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day IL and served as the designated hitter, going 0 for 5 in the leadoff spot. He is not yet available to play in the outfield due to the elbow soreness. “We’ll keep looking at that day-to-day,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s improving and getting better every single day, but we’re going to wait for that final green light where we know he’s going to be safe.” ... RHP Jeff Samardzija (inflammation in right shoulder) and LHP Drew Smyly (sprained left index finger) each threw approximately 50 pitches in three-inning simulated games. Both threw all of their pitches and came out feeling healthy. The Giants will determine their next step in the coming days.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: Optioned INF Andy Young to their Scottsdale alternate site to make room for Bumgarner on the active roster.

Giants: Optioned OF Steven Duggar to their Sacramento alternate site to clear a roster spot for Slater.

UP NEXT

RHP Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.75 ERA) will make his second straight start against Arizona. He allowed just one run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings last time out, striking out six. LHP Alex Young (1-2, 4.50 ERA) will face the Giants for the fourth time in his career. He went 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three starts against San Francisco last season.

