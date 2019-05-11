Giants claim ex-Phillies outfield Altherr off waivers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have claimed outfielder Aaron Altherr off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 28-year-old Altherr has played in 332 games over parts of six seasons and is a career .222 hitter. He batted .272 and hit 19 homers in 107 games in 2017, his best season.

Altherr hit .034 (1 for 29) in 22 games with the Phillies this season. He was out of minor league options.

The Giants designated right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore for assignment in a corresponding move Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports