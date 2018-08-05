Giants' Posey back in lineup Sunday

PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey returned to the lineup Sunday in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Posey is batting second and playing first base for the Giants. He missed Saturday's game while in concussion protocol after being hit in the mask with a foul ball during Friday's game.

Posey got two at-bats before leaving the game in the top of the third inning.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said if all goes well and Posey continues to feel fine, he could catch in Monday's game against Houston.

"He would've told me if he couldn't go," Bochy said. "If there was anything going on, he wouldn't play today."