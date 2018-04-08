Giants 7, Dodgers 5, 14 innings,

Los Angeles San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Tylor cf 7 0 1 1 A.Jcksn cf 6 0 2 0 C.Sager ss 5 1 2 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 6 2 1 0 Tmlnson ss 1 1 1 0 Bllnger 1b 7 0 2 0 Panik 2b 7 2 3 0 Frsythe 3b 5 0 2 1 McCtchn rf 7 2 6 4 Pderson lf 1 0 0 0 Posey c 5 1 1 2 K.Hrnan ph-lf 4 0 0 1 Lngoria 3b 6 0 1 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Pence lf 6 1 1 0 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 6 0 1 1 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 5 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 1 0 1 0 R.Gomez p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Strtton p 2 0 0 0 Chrgois p 1 0 0 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0 Fields p 0 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 Ryu ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw ph 1 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Font p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Utley 2b 6 2 2 1 P.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 R.Hill p 1 0 0 0 Blanco ph-cf 2 0 1 0 M.Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Totals 53 5 12 4 Totals 55 7 17 7

Los Angeles 001 002 100 000 01—5 San Francisco 100 201 000 000 03—7

E_Belt (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 15, San Francisco 11. 2B_Utley (1), A.Jackson (1), McCutchen (2), Belt (2). HR_Utley (1), McCutchen (1), Posey (1). SB_McCutchen (1), Longoria (1). CS_Posey (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill 4 5 3 3 2 6 Baez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Cingrani 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Maeda 1 2 0 0 0 2 Stripling 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 Chargois 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fields 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jansen 1 2 0 0 0 1 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 Font L,0-2 BS,1 0 3 3 3 0 0 San Francisco Stratton 5 4 3 2 4 3 Osich H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Gearrin BS,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dyson BS,1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Watson 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 0 Moronta 2 1 0 0 3 4 Gomez W,1-0 1 3 1 1 0 1

Stratton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_5:16. A_42,308 (41,915).