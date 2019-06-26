Giants 4, Rockies 2

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1 Desmond cf 4 1 1 1 Ystrzms rf 2 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Posey c 3 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 0 1 1 A.Dckrs lf 3 1 2 0 Innetta c 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Rynld 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 1 1 0 Hampson ss 3 0 0 0 Solano 2b 4 1 2 1 Ch.Gnza p 2 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 1 1 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 Austin ph 1 1 1 1 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 8 4

Colorado 000 101 000—2 San Francisco 001 200 10x—4

E_M.Reynolds (1). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 7. 2B_Blackmon (19), Dahl (21), A.Dickerson (3). HR_Desmond (11), Austin (7). SF_Belt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Ch.Gonzalez L,0-1 5 6 3 3 4 4 Estevez 1 0 0 0 0 1 B.Shaw 1 1 1 1 1 0 McGee 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Francisco Bumgarner W,4-7 6 3 2 2 3 11 S.Dyson H,11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Watson H,17 1 0 0 0 0 1 Will.Smith S,21-21 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:43. A_31,458 (41,915).