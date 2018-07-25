https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Giants-4-Mariners-3-13102580.php
Giants 4, Mariners 3
|San Francisco
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|d'Arnud 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCtchn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Span lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tmlnson 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gamel ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Hanson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|3
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|San Francisco
|001
|101
|001—4
|Seattle
|001
|101
|000—3
E_D.Gordon (8). DP_San Francisco 1, Seattle 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Seattle 7. 3B_Tomlinson (2). HR_Pence (1), Heredia (3). SB_Duggar (1). SF_Span (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Suarez
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Moronta BS,3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dyson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Watson W,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith S,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|Elias
|3
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Bradford
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Colome
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz L,0-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Scott Barry; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:58. A_40,276 (47,943).
