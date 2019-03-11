https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Giants-4-Dodgers-1-13680387.php
Giants 4, Dodgers 1
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pderson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mller 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Solarte ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Michael ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Z.Green 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Santana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bllnger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stssi pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|0
|1
|3
|L.Lndon lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mybin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Prcyshn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grber rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Tylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramos dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Cstro ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|003—4
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000—1
DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Bart (2), Pederson (2), Verdugo (3), Castro (3). CS_Ramos (1). SF_Turner (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Stratton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blach
|2 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Gott S, 2-2
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ferguson
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schultz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quackenbush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allie L, 0-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Vasquez S, 3-3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_Stratton, Blach.
PB_Thole.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Winters; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:32. A_12,052
