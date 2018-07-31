https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Giants-3-Padres-2-10-innings-13121303.php
Giants 3, Padres 2, 10 innings,
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Jnkwski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|d'Arnud 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hundley c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Myers lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Slater 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|B.Crwfr ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vllneva 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Asuaje 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richard p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spngnbr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrgz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|000
|1—3
|San Diego
|100
|000
|010
|0—2
DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, San Diego 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (2), Jankowski (8), Hosmer (24). 3B_Longoria (2). HR_McCutchen (11). SB_Margot (10). CS_Duggar (1). SF_G.Hernandez (3). S_D.Rodriguez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez
|7
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Moronta BS,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Watson W,4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith S,6-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Richard
|5
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Lyles
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stock
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Maton L,0-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:05. A_29,209 (42,445).
