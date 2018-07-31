Giants 3, Padres 2, 10 innings,

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn rf 4 1 1 1 Jnkwski rf 4 0 2 0 d'Arnud 2b 5 0 1 0 Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 5 1 2 0 Margot cf 5 0 1 1 Hundley c 5 0 1 0 Myers lf 5 1 1 0 Slater 1b 3 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 1 B.Crwfr ss 5 0 2 1 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Pence lf 3 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Vllneva 3b 2 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Asuaje 2b 4 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Richard p 1 0 0 0 Hanson ph 1 0 1 0 Spngnbr ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Lyles p 0 0 0 0 G.Hrnan cf-lf 2 0 0 1 Stock p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrgz p 2 0 0 0 Pirela ph 0 1 0 0 Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 3 10 3 Totals 34 2 5 2

San Francisco 000 110 000 1—3 San Diego 100 000 010 0—2

DP_San Francisco 1. LOB_San Francisco 12, San Diego 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (2), Jankowski (8), Hosmer (24). 3B_Longoria (2). HR_McCutchen (11). SB_Margot (10). CS_Duggar (1). SF_G.Hernandez (3). S_D.Rodriguez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Rodriguez 7 3 1 1 3 7 Moronta BS,4 1 1 1 1 2 1 Watson W,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Smith S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 1 San Diego Richard 5 5 2 2 3 1 Lyles 2 0 0 0 0 2 Stock 1 2 0 0 1 1 Yates 1 0 0 0 1 1 Maton L,0-2 1 3 1 1 1 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:05. A_29,209 (42,445).