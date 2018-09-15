Giants 2, Rockies 0

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 4 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Pence lf 1 0 0 0 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Story ss 2 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 3 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 1 2 0 Desmond 1b 3 0 1 0 Panik 2b 3 1 2 0 Butera c 1 0 0 0 Slater rf-1b 3 0 1 2 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Blanco lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Strtton p 3 0 1 0 Ty.Andr p 2 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Hlliday ph 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 31 2 8 2

Colorado 000 000 000—0 San Francisco 020 000 00x—2

LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 5. 2B_G.Hernandez (16), Hundley (9). SB_Panik (3), Slater (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Anderson L,6-9 6 7 2 2 0 6 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0 Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Francisco Stratton W,10-9 9 2 0 0 2 7

WP_Anderson 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:20. A_37,800 (41,915).