https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Giants-2-Rockies-0-13231632.php
Giants 2, Rockies 0
|Colorado
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Story ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Butera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blanco lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strtton p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ty.Andr p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|00x—2
LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 5. 2B_G.Hernandez (16), Hundley (9). SB_Panik (3), Slater (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Anderson L,6-9
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Stratton W,10-9
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
WP_Anderson 2.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:20. A_37,800 (41,915).
