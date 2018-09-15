Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 4 0 1 0 G.Hrnan cf 4 0 1 0
LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Pence lf 1 0 0 0
Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0
Story ss 2 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
C.Gnzal rf 3 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 1 2 0
Desmond 1b 3 0 1 0 Panik 2b 3 1 2 0
Butera c 1 0 0 0 Slater rf-1b 3 0 1 2
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Blanco lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Strtton p 3 0 1 0
Ty.Andr p 2 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0
Hlliday ph 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 31 2 8 2
Colorado 000 000 000—0
San Francisco 020 000 00x—2

LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 5. 2B_G.Hernandez (16), Hundley (9). SB_Panik (3), Slater (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Anderson L,6-9 6 7 2 2 0 6
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Stratton W,10-9 9 2 0 0 2 7

WP_Anderson 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:20. A_37,800 (41,915).