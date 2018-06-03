Giants 2, Phillies 0

Philadelphia San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 2 2 0 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 0 O.Hrrra cf 4 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 3 0 0 2 Altherr rf 3 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Sndoval 1b 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 0 0 N.Wllms lf 3 0 0 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0 Alfaro c 3 0 1 0 Hundley c 3 0 2 0 Vlasqez p 2 0 0 0 A.Sarez p 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Hanson ph 1 0 0 0 Vlentin ph 1 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 30 2 7 2

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 San Francisco 000 001 01x—2

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 3, San Francisco 6. 2B_Panik (1), Sandoval (5). 3B_Alfaro (1). SF_McCutchen (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez L,4-6 6 1-3 5 1 1 1 9 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan 0 2 1 1 0 0 Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Suarez W,2-4 7 3 0 0 0 5 Watson H,12 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strickland S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 0

Morgan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:24. A_39,208 (41,915).