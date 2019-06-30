Giants 10, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones rf 5 1 2 1 Solano ss 5 0 1 0 Lcastro lf 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 3 2 1 0 K.Marte cf 4 0 0 1 Austin lf 2 1 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 1 0 A.Dckrs ph-lf 2 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 1 1 Posey c 3 1 3 0 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 Vogt ph-c 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 2 1 1 I.Vrgas 2b 2 1 1 1 Pillar cf 5 2 4 5 Ray p 1 0 0 0 Ystrzms rf 4 1 1 2 Greinke ph 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 2 0 0 1 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Bmgrner p 3 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 1 1 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrig p 0 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 1 1 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Godley p 0 0 0 0 D.Prlta ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 35 10 13 10

Arizona 000 010 030— 4 San Francisco 022 000 60x—10

E_E.Escobar (5). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Lamb (2), Belt (15), Posey (17), Pillar (16), Yastrzemski (5). 3B_Ahmed (3). HR_Pillar (11). SF_I.Vargas (1), Panik (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Ray L,5-6 4 6 4 4 3 5 A.Bradley 2 2 0 0 1 3 Andriese 0 3 5 5 2 0 McFarland 1 2 1 1 0 0 Godley 1 0 0 0 0 2 San Francisco Bumgarner W,5-7 7 4 1 1 0 9 D.Rodriguez 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 Gott 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Andriese pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:09. A_31,778 (41,915).