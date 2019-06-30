https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Giants-10-Diamondbacks-4-14062676.php
Giants 10, Diamondbacks 4
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Jones rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Solano ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lcastro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Austin lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Dckrs ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Posey c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vogt ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|I.Vrgas 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|4
|5
|Ray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzms rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Greinke ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrig p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|Arizona
|000
|010
|030—
|4
|San Francisco
|022
|000
|60x—10
E_E.Escobar (5). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 8. 2B_Lamb (2), Belt (15), Posey (17), Pillar (16), Yastrzemski (5). 3B_Ahmed (3). HR_Pillar (11). SF_I.Vargas (1), Panik (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray L,5-6
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|A.Bradley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Andriese
|0
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|McFarland
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Godley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner W,5-7
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|D.Rodriguez
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Andriese pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:09. A_31,778 (41,915).
