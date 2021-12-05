Skip to main content
German Summaries

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Stuttgart 2, Hertha Berlin 2

Stuttgart: Omar Marmoush (15), Philipp Forster (19).

Hertha Berlin: Stevan Jovetic (40, 76).

Halftime: 2-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 3, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0

Heidenheim: Christian Kuhlwetter (23), Robert Leipertz (77), Jan Schoppner (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hannover 1, Hamburger SV 0

Hannover: Linton Maina (14).

Halftime: 1-0.

Dynamo Dresden 3, Karlsruher SC 1

Dynamo Dresden: Ransford Konigsdorffer (47, 55), Christoph Daferner (69).

Karlsruher SC: Fabian Schleusener (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

