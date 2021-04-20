Skip to main content
German Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Cologne 2, RB Leipzig 1

Cologne: Jonas Hector (46, 60).

RB Leipzig: Amadou Haidara (59).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Erzgebirge Aue 0, Nuremberg 1

Nuremberg: Robin Hack (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 3, Eintracht Braunschweig 0

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Sebastian Ernst (9), Branimir Hrgota (19), Havard Nielsen (33).

Halftime: 3-0.

Wurzburg 1, Darmstadt 3

Wurzburg: Lars Dietz (63).

Darmstadt: Serdar Dursun (45), Tim Skarke (79), Felix Platte (90).

Halftime: 0-1.

