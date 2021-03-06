Skip to main content
Sports

German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Monchengladbach 0, Leverkusen 1

Leverkusen: Patrik Schick (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hoffenheim 2, Wolfsburg 1

Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (8), Andrej Kramaric (41).

Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (23).

Halftime: 2-1.

Freiburg 0, RB Leipzig 3

RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (41), Alexander Sorloth (64), Emil Forsberg (79).

Halftime: 0-1.

Eintracht 1, Stuttgart 1

Eintracht: Filip Kostic (69).

Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (68).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hertha Berlin 2, Augsburg 1

Hertha Berlin: Krzysztof Piatek (62), Dodi Lukebakio (89).

Augsburg: Laszlo Benes (2).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Erzgebirge Aue 1, Hannover 1

Erzgebirge Aue: Pascal Testroet (64).

Hannover: Philipp Ochs (24).

Halftime: 0-1.

SpVgg Greuther Furth 1, Bochum 2

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Anton Stach (18).

Bochum: Anthony Losilla (7), Robert Zulj (61).

Halftime: 1-1.

Karlsruher SC 0, St. Pauli 0

Halftime: 0-0.