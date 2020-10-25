Recommended Video:

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Wolfsburg 2, Arminia Bielefeld 1

Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (19), Maximilian Arnold (20).

Arminia Bielefeld: Sven Schipplock (80).

Halftime: 2-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 1, VfL 1899 Osnabruck 1

Heidenheim: Christian Kuhlwetter (54).

VfL 1899 Osnabruck: Etienne Amenyido (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bochum 2, Erzgebirge Aue 0

Bochum: Robert Zulj (74), Silvere Ganvoula (82).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sandhausen 1, SC Paderborn 1

Sandhausen: Robin Scheu (37).

SC Paderborn: Dennis Srbeny (28).

Halftime: 1-1.