Recommended Video:

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Bayern 8, Schalke 0

Bayern: Serge Gnabry (4, 47, 59), Leon Goretzka (19), Robert Lewandowski (31), Thomas Muller (69), Leroy Sane (71), Jamal Musiala (81).

Halftime: 3-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Hamburger SV 2, Fortuna Dusseldorf 1

Hamburger SV: Simon Terodde (45, 60).

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Matthias Zimmermann (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

SSV Jahn Regensburg 1, Nuremberg 1

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Max Besuschkow (58).

Nuremberg: Tim Handwerker (43).

Halftime: 0-1.