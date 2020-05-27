https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/German-Summaries-15298454.php
German Summaries
Wednesday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
RB Leipzig: Lukas Klostermann (24), Patrik Schick (68).
Hertha Berlin: Marko Grujic (9), Krzysztof Piatek (82).
Halftime: 1-1.
Hannover: Edgar Prib (47).
Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Bochum: Jordi Osei-Tutu (49), Silvere Ganvoula (63).
Holstein Kiel: Jonas Meffert (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
