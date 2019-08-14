Germán becomes majors first 16-game winner as Yanks beat O's

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 8-3 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.

Germán allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.

DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double on the third anniversary of his major league debut in New York's four-run fourth.

Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sánchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.

Meanwhile, Germán (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curveballs. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curveball.

The Yankees are on their longest winning single-season winning streak against one opponent since beating the 103-loss Philadelphia Athletics 15 in a row in 1954. They improved to 16-2 against Baltimore with one game left, won for the 13th time in 15 games overall and moved a season-high 39 games over .500 at 80-41.

New York Yankees' Domingo German delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in New York. New York Yankees' Domingo German delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Germán becomes majors first 16-game winner as Yanks beat O's 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LeMahieu hit his seventh career leadoff homer and fifth this season when he clobbered a fastball from John Means (8-8) and sent it into the left-center field bleachers. The 446-foot blast was New York's 60th against Baltimore. The Orioles have allowed an AL-record 249 homers, nine short of the record set by Cincinnati in 2016.

Maybin's single through a drawn-in infield made it 3-0 and Judge knocked out Means with a double to the left-field corner for a 5-1 lead.

Anthony Santander, Stevie Wilkerson and Renato Núñez homered for Baltimore.

Means allowed six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

BULLPEN SHUFFLE:

Baltimore called up RHP Chandler Shepherd from Triple-A Norfolk, optioning fellow reliever RHP Brandon Kline to make room. Shephard made his major league debut and became the 36th pitcher used by the Orioles this year. ... RHP Adonis Rosa had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and the Yankees played with a 10-man bullpen. LHP Joe Mantiply was designated for assignment after getting the win in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Orioles: OF DJ Stewart (concussion) will play rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk Wednesday and Thursday before being activated Friday in Boston.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (inflamed right knee) threw a second bullpen Tuesday and will likely start against Cleveland this weekend. . OF Giancarlo Stanton (sprained right knee) continued running on a treadmill and is up to 75 or 85 percent, according to manager Aaron Boone. Boone said Stanton is getting closer to being on the field for workouts. . RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder strain) was activated off the injured list after missing

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP J.A. Happ (9-7), who has allowed a career-high 29 homers, is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon against Baltimore RHP Dylan Bundy (5-12).