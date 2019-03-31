Georgiev makes 29 saves and Rangers blank Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves and Ryan Strome scored for the third consecutive game and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday.

Pavel Buchnevich, and Brady Skjei also scored for the Rangers and Brett Howden had two assists.

Strome scored late in the first period to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead when he went top shelf on Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who had only one defenseman helping him defend an odd-man rush.

The goal was Strome's 17th of the season for the Rangers and 18th overall. He leads the NHL in goals for his new team after being traded this season. He was acquired from Edmonton in November. The second player on this list is Strome's brother, Dylan, who has 14 goals since being acquired by Chicago in a trade with Arizona in November.

A third Strome brother, Matthew, was assigned by the Flyers to their AHL affiliate in Lehigh Valley after the 20-year-old's junior team, the Hamilton Bulldogs, was eliminated from the OHL playoffs.

The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season to keep the Flyers from winning all four games between the teams this season. The Flyers hadn't swept the season series against the Rangers since 1984-85. Going back to last season, the Flyers had taken six straight games against the Rangers.

Buchnevich opened the scoring with his 20th of the season at 16:25 of the first period.

Brady Skjei scored his seventh of the season in the third period when his shot went off two Flyers and behind Hart, who finished with 22 saves.

The Flyers' best chance to score was when James van Riemsdyk had a breakaway late in the second period.

NOTES: The victory marked the first time the Rangers have won consecutive games since mid-January. ... Buchnevich collided with Flyers center Nolan Patrick early in the third period. Both players didn't see the other coming and Buchnevich left the game and did not return.

UP NEXT:

Flyers: Start a two-game road trip in Dallas on Tuesday night.

Rangers: At the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

