Georgia Southern 7 14 14 0 35
Louisiana-Monroe 3 14 6 7 30
First Quarter

GSO_King 3 run (Raynor kick), 12:00.

ULM_FG Hughes 34, 3:21.

Second Quarter

GSO_Kennedy 4 run (Raynor kick), 12:47.

ULM_Jo.Johnson 26 run (Hughes kick), 10:04.

GSO_Kennedy 5 run (Raynor kick), 1:37.

ULM_M.Jackson 2 pass from Suits (Hughes kick), :00.

Third Quarter

GSO_L.Wright 17 run (Raynor kick), 10:19.

GSO— (Raynor kick).

ULM_Jo.Johnson 2 pass from Suits (kick failed), :29.

Fourth Quarter

ULM_Jo.Johnson 2 run (Hughes kick), 4:59.

___

GSO ULM
First downs 19 24
Rushes-yards 53-340 18-92
Passing 29 334
Comp-Att-Int 3-7-0 31-54-0
Return Yards 48 70
Punts-Avg. 3-38.0 3-25.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-57 5-45
Time of Possession 34:53 25:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia Southern, King 21-196, Kennedy 14-64, L.Wright 6-35, Werts 7-34, LaRoche 4-11, C.Wright 1-0. Louisiana-Monroe, Suits 7-51, Jo.Johnson 9-40, Phillips 2-1.

PASSING_Georgia Southern, Werts 3-7-0-29. Louisiana-Monroe, Suits 31-54-0-334.

RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, B.Johnson 1-17, Anderson 1-7, Hood 1-5. Louisiana-Monroe, Lamm 5-66, Jo.Johnson 5-25, Frett 4-58, Hodoh 4-37, Pederson 3-53, Phillips 3-25, Z.Jackson 2-26, Bloomfield 2-25, M.Jackson 2-8, P.Carter 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.