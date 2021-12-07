George scores 21 as Clippers down shorthanded Blazers 102-90 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 7, 2021 Updated: Dec. 7, 2021 1:47 a.m.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, dribbles around Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, keeps the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., right, shoots in front of Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr., right, shoots a three-point basket over Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller, right, and Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
8 of8
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paul George had 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers their third straight loss with a 102-90 victory Monday night.
Marcus Morris Jr. added 17 points and Luke Kennard, making his first start for the Clippers this season, finished with 15.
