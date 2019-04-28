Gelding named for Avs captain finishes 2nd in Arkansas race

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Landeskog entered the $150,000 Bachelor Stakes coming off an impressive victory to begin his career.

He came out of it with his first loss Saturday, finishing second by 1 3/4 lengths to 5-1 shot Nitrous at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas.

One of his co-owners knows the feeling.

The 3-year-old gelding is named for Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog and co-owned by Avs defenseman Erik Johnson. Colorado opened its Western Conference semifinal series against San Jose with a 5-2 loss Friday night.

Trained by Doug O'Neill, Landeskog was making his stakes debut after a front-running 5 3/4-length victory March 31 in his career debut. He took control early in the Bachelor, leading through the first half-mile before getting reeled in by Nitrous.

Sent off as the second choice in the wagering, Landeskog returned $4.20 and $2.80.

O'Neill says he had Landeskog gelded because of his high energy and shin soreness that he experienced early in his career.

"Lo and behold, it definitely seemed to work," the Southern California-based trainer said.

Landeskog was purchased for $75,000 and has earned $84,000 over his first two races.

___

